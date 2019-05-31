Watch as they dive in: Pentatonix releases emotional cover of "Shallow"

RCA Records

RCA RecordsPentatonix has put a new spin on the Oscar-winning Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper duet, "Shallow," from A Star Is Born.

The a cappella group delivers an emotional rendition of the song, with Scott Hoying singing Bradley's verse and Kirstin Maldonado singing Gaga's part. Kevin Olusola accompanies the vocals on cello.

"This is one of our favorite songs of last year!" the group tweeted. "We hope you love our version of "Shallow" from @starisbornmovie!"

Pentatonix is currently on tour. They play Orlando, Florida tomorrow.

