Watch behind-the-scenes footage of Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson recording for Rush pinball machine

Jim Spellman/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rush pinball machine has arrived.

Last month, the company Stern Pinball teased that a game dedicated to the Canadian prog legends was in the works. Now, Stern has officially revealed the details of the machine.

Not only will the game feature 16 Rush songs, such as “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” “2112” and “Fly By Night,” but it also includes custom-recorded dialog by surviving band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

In a behind-the-scenes video, you can watch Lee and Lifeson recording their parts alongside pinball enthusiast and fellow Canadian rocker Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies.

“I particularly love it when a pinball machine taunts you,” Robertson tells Lifeson while coaching his voiceover performance.

The Rush pinball machine will be seen in action for the first time during a virtual event at the 2022 Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show, taking place January 5-8.

