Watch Billy Gibbons and Kirk Hammett perform early Fleetwood Mac classic at Peter Green tribute concert

BMG

Mick Fleetwood has given us the first taste of the upcoming album and film documenting the star-studded London tribute concert he organized earlier this year celebrating Fleetwood Mac‘s early years and the group’s original leader, Peter Green.

A video of ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett performing the 1970 U.K. hit “The Green Manalishi (with the Two Prong Crown)” at the show, which took place this past February at the London Palladium, has premiered on YouTube, while the audio is available now for download and streaming.

Gibbons and Hammett were backed by the evening’s house band, which included Fleetwood and Zak Starkey on drums, Jonny Lang and ex-Fleetwood Mac member Rick Vito on guitar, and others. Hammett played Green’s famed 1959 Les Paul guitar, “Greeny,” which Kirk purchased in 2014.

As previously reported, the concert film, titled Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, will be screened in select theaters on March 23 and 28, 2021. Audio, home video and digital editions will be released on April 30.

Other performers at the show included Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher and U.K. blues great John Mayall. A number of other current and former Fleetwood Mac members also performed, including Christine McVie, Crowded House‘s Neil Finn, and founding guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

Green didn’t attend the event and, sadly, passed away in July at age 73.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends will be released in multiple formats, including a box set featuring the concert on Blu-ray, two CDs and four vinyl LPs, and a 44-page hardbound book offering sleeve notes, photos and more.

Visit MickFleetwoodandFriends.com for more details.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.