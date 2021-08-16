Watch Billy Joel band members, Joel’s daughter & more pay tribute to NYC by singing “New York State of Mind”

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

New York City and its arts scene, including Broadway and concerts, are back, and a number of well-known singers are paying tribute to the Big Apple’s resiliency by praising it in song…one of Billy Joel‘s songs.

More than a dozen singers and musicians, including Joel touring band members Mark Rivera and David Rosenthal, and Billy’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel, have come together for a music video featuring themselves singing the Piano Man’s iconic track “New York State of Mind” in locations all over New York City, from Times Square and Brooklyn to Queens, the Upper West Side, the Lower East Side and Coney Island.

Sara Bareilles and Idina Menzel are among the well-known artists appearing in the video, which also features Stephen Colbert, Joan Osborne, Suzanne Vega, Andy Cohen, actor/singer Brian Stokes Mitchell, Broadway stars Kelli O’Hara and LaChanze, drag queen Peppermint, Mario Cantone and more.

In a statement, Bareilles says, “To sing Billy Joel’s iconic song alongside my community members at a time when the city needs us all was so meaningful to me. I’m so grateful this project came to life in such a big way.”

The project, the brainchild of the NYCNext organization, will be shown all over New York, including in taxi cabs and at this weekend’s New York City Homecoming Concert in Central Park, featuring Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Carlos Santana, Journey, Rob Thomas, Earth, Wind & Fire and many more.

