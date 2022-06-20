Watch Bob Dylan, Elton John, Barry Gibb and more stars with Brian Wilson a Happy 80th Birthday

Harmony Gerber/WireImage

Brian Wilson was born 80 years ago today, and in celebration of the milestone birthday, special messages from some of the Beach Boys legend’s famous musical friends, fans and associates have been compiled in a video’s that been posted on Wilson’s official YouTube channel.

Among the many stars featured in the video are Bob Dylan, Elton John, Joe Walsh, The Bee Gees‘ Barry Gibb, John Fogerty and Wilson’s fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine.

Elton, who’s the first artist featured in the tribute, tells Brian, “Have a wonderful 80th birthday with [your wife] Melinda and your family…You’ve inspired me all my life. To me, you’re the only real pop genius in the world, and I love you very much.”

Gibb says, “I’m honored to be able to say congratulations to you. I’ve followed you all of my life…Your inspiration, your insights into chord changes, and your insights into harmony has [always] been overwhelming to me…I love you very much.”

Walsh is shown playing the intro to The Beach Boys’ classic “California Girls” on an electric guitar, and then singing a fun rendition of “Happy Birthday to You.”

Fogerty declares, “Happy 80th birthday, and thank you for all the great music!”

Jardine, who tours with Wilson as part of his solo band, says, “Hi Brian, I’m the guy who sings on your left…Always remember, we’ll always be younger than your cousin Mike [Love].”

Dylan brings the presentation to a close with an acoustic rendition of “Happy Birthday to You.”

Among the other stars who are featured in the video are Graham Nash, David Crosby, Smokey Robinson, Carole King, The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz, Three Dog Night‘s Danny Hutton, Stephen Bishop, producer Don Was, actors Jeff Bridges and John Cusack, and filmmaker Cameron Crowe.

