Watch Brian Wilson and two-thirds of Wilson Phillips sing a Beach Boys classic with Kelly Clarkson

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson brought together three generations of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson‘s family for the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show on Thursday.

The segment featured a performance of the 1966 Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows,” that saw Clarkson joined virtually by Brian — the band’s mastermind, who co-wrote the song — and in person by Wilson’s daughters Carnie and Wendy, who make up two-thirds of Wilson Phillips.

Carnie’s daughter, Lola Bonfiglio, also was on hand to take part in the performance. According to a post on the program’s Twitter feed, it’s the first time these three generations of Wilsons have ever performed together.

In an emotional touch, the performance soundtracked a video called “Summer 2021 Together Again,” showing people reuniting with their loved ones after being apart due to the pandemic.

