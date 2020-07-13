Watch Brian Wilson sing "Hey Jude" as part of 2020 Stellafest online charity event

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson is among the celebrities that took part in the 2020 edition of fashion designer Stella McCartney‘s Stellafest, an online event with the mission to support female empowerment and end violence against women.

Stellafest 2020 features at-home videos contributed by various artists that have been posted on McCartney’s Instagram page and newly launched TikTok site. Wilson contributed a clip of him singing a snippet of the famous Beatles song “Hey Jude.”

Others who contributed clips include Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Kelis, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Chloe x Halle. In addition, a number of VIP experiences, including a virtual studio visit with Stella and a signed one-off garment, are being auctioned at Priceless.com to raise money for The National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Stella McCartney, of course, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late first wife, Linda.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.