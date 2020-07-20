Watch Bruce Springsteen, Billy Gibbons & Paul Simon wish Dion a Happy 81st Birthday

Keeping the Blues Alive Records

Rock ‘n’ roll and doo-wop legend Dion DiMucci celebrated his 81st birthday on Saturday, and to mark the occasion, various artists who collaborated with him on his new album, Blues with Friends, sent him video messages that were compiled into a special tribute that was posted on his YouTube channel.

Among the stars featured in the tribute are Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, and Paul Simon.

Springsteen and Scialfa sing “Happy Birthday to You,” with Bruce adding at the end, “We love you. You are incredible, for the past 60 years. Peace! Love! Have a great day!”

Gibbons sends his message while standing next to a cool hot rod. “Hey now. Hey now…it’s time to wish a Happy Birthday to Dion. Let’s do it,” the blues rocker declares, and then revs the car’s engine.

Simon shares a brief message, saying, “Hiya, D. Happy birthday. Lots of love to you, man,” while touching his hand to his heart.

The video also includes screen grabs of birthday messages from Jeff Beck and Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer.

Beck writes, “Happy [Birthday] from England. At 81 you area an inspiration to us all. Loved the new album and proud to have played on it.

Setzer’s note reads, “Working with you was an honor and you sound as good as ever. Happy Birthday from a true fan.”

Other musicians featured on Blues with Friends who sent video birthday wishes include Joe Bonamassa, John Hammond, Joe Louis Walker, Rory Block, Sonny Landreth, and Jimmy and Jerry Vivino.

Released last month, Blues with Friends has spent three nonconsecutive weeks at the top of Billboard‘s Blues Albums chart, and currently holds the #2 spot on the tally.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Blues Comin’ On” — featuring Joe Bonamassa

“Kickin’ Child” — featuring Joe Menza

“Uptown Number 7” — featuring Brian Setzer

“Can’t Start Over Again” — featuring Jeff Beck

“My Baby Loves to Boogie” — featuring John Hammond

“I Got Nothin'” — featuring Van Morrison & Joe Louis Walker

“Stumbling Blues” — featuring Jimmy & Jerry Vivino

“Bam Bang Boom” — featuring Billy Gibbons

“I Got the Cure” — featuring Sonny Landreth

“Song for Sam Cooke (Here in America)” — featuring Paul Simon

“What If I Told You” — featuring Samantha Fish

“Told You Once in August” — featuring John Hammond & Rory Block

“Way Down (I Won’t Cry No More)” — featuring Stevie Van Zandt

“Hymn to Him” — featuring Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.