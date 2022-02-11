Watch Bruce Springsteen chat with Eddie Vedder about Pearl Jam singer’s new solo album ‘Earthling’

Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic

Bruce Springsteen is helping Eddie Vedder celebrate the release of the Pearl Jam frontman’s new solo album, Earthling.

The Boss and Vedder got together at Springsteen’s farm in New Jersey for a conversation about the album that was filmed for a special that will premiere today at 2 p.m. ET on Amazon Live. The interview also will be made available at Vedder’s official YouTube channel starting this Sunday, February 13.

In a preview clip from the special that’s been posted on YouTube, Springsteen asks Vedder about his musical influences, and Eddie reveals that as he was grwing up they they included The Jackson 5, The Beatles and The Who, as well as, of course, the “Born to Run” rocker himself.

“Ah, grazie,” Springsteen responds.

Vedder adds that he also got into The Band, Split Enz, Talking Heads, Sonic Youth, Fugazi and his grunge contemporaries Mudhoney.

Earthling, Vedder’s first solo album in 11 years, is out today. It was produced by Ozzy Osbourne collaborator Andrew Watt and was recorded with a core of backing musicians that included Watt on bass and guitar, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and ex-RHCP guitarist and current Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer.

In addition, Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John and longtime Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench make guest appearances on the record.

Watt, Smith and Klinghoffer are also members of Vedder’s solo live band, The Earthlings, along with Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard. Their tour continues February 15 in San Diego and wraps up with February 21-22 stand in Seattle.

Here’s the Earthling track list:

“Invincible”

“Power of Right”

“Long Way”

“Brother the Cloud”

“Fallout Today”

“The Dark”

“The Haves”

“Good and Evil”

“Rose of Jericho”

“Try”

“Picture” — featuring Elton John

“Mrs. Mills”

“On My Way”

