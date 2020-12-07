Watch Bruce Springsteen perform new collaboration with indie-pop act Bleachers, "Chinatown," atop NYC roof

RCA Records; Danny Clinch

Indie-pop act Bleachers has released a performance video for “Chinatown,” the band’s new single featuring Bruce Springsteen.

The Boss himself joins frontman Jack Antonoff and company in the clip to play the tune while atop the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Springsteen is featured singing part of the song and strumming an acoustic guitar throughout. You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

“I go to Electric Lady every day to work,” Antonoff says. “I sit on the roof for hours and hours. Probably spent more time on that roof this year than my bed. Kept imagining the band up there on all the different levels playing on 8th Street with everything patched into the console of Studio D.”

Along with the “Chinatown” video, Bleachers has also shared an Electric Lady rooftop performance clip for the group’s other new song, “45.”

“[This] was the first time we played these songs and the first time we played together since the pandemic,” Antonoff says. “Was like a dream.”

Both “Chinatown” and “45” are set to appear on the upcoming third Bleachers album, due out in 2021. It’ll be the follow-up 2017’s Gone Now.

Springsteen also is featured in the recently released official music video for “Chinatown,” which you can watch on YouTube as well.

As previously reported, Bruce and his E Street Band will be the musical guest this weekend on Saturday Night Live, which airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET. Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet will host the show. Springsteen’s latest studio album, Letter to You, was released last month.

