Watch Carlos Santana & Rob Thomas rock their way through a storm in “Move” video

The official video for “Move” — the single that reunites “Smooth” duo Carlos Santana with Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas — has arrived.

The black-and-white clip features Thomas singing alone under a stormy, lightning-filled sky, while Santana tosses off his signature guitar licks standing on a mirror in a black void.

In the second verse, American Authors singer Zac Barnett joins Santana on the mirror, which begins to crack. Later, Santana stands on top of a massive pile of speakers, playing the maracas.

“Move” is from Santana’s new album, Blessings and Miracles, which arrives October 15.

Regarding the song, Santana previously said it’s “about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”

