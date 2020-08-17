Watch Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, Guns N' Roses' Slash and more stars performing on (De)Tour charity special

Courtesy of Morrison Hotel Gallery

Over the weekend, the Morrison Hotel Gallery hosted (De)Tour, a star-studded virtual charity concert to raise money for music industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the highlights were renditions of classic songs by AC/DC and The Beatles that featured several rock stars teaming up remotely.

A performance of AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” featured Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander joining Halestrom frontwoman Lzzy Hale, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko and two former members of Guns N’ Roses — drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Gilby Clarke.

Another video featured a rocking rendition of the Fab Four’s “Come Together” sung by Hale and Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes, accompanied by Slash, Sorum, Clarke, Blasko and longtime David Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson. Slash popped up in the middle of the clip to deliver a blistering solo.

You can watch both videos now on YouTube.

(De)Tour also featured Ringo Starr, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine, Starship‘s Mickey Thomas, Ides of March/ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale and many others.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.