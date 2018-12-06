WATCH: Clinton’s Chilly Reception for the Trumps at Bush 41’s Funeral

The President and first lady arrived after all the other living presidents for Bush 41’s funeral yesterday.

Donald Trump shakes hands with the Obama’s, but Hillary Clinton and Trump don’t shake hands at funeral of George H.W. Bush.

Today, people are starting to fill up St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston for the second funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush.

Former Secretary of State James Baker and Bush’s grandson George P. Bush, who is also the Texas Land Commissioner, will both deliver eulogies.

The Oak Ridge Boys and country singer Reba McEntire will also perform.

Six of former President Bush’s granddaughters will be speaking and his grandsons are honorary pallbearers.

The private service will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.