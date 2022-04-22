Watch Daryl Hall’s April 3 Nashville solo concert online this Sunday

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Daryl Hall is currently on the road celebrating his new solo retrospective BeforeAfter, but if you weren’t able to see him on the first leg of the tour, here’s a reminder that you can enjoy it from home this weekend.

On Sunday, April 24, you can watch Daryl’s full set, recorded April 3 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, via the livestream platform Mandolin. Twenty bucks gives you access the show, which features Daryl performing solo hits like “Dreamtime” as well as Hall & Oates hits like “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go for That,” “You Make My Dreams” and “Wait for Me.”

The second leg of the tour launches May 12 in Seattle, Washington.

BeforeAfter is a two-disc set featuring 30 tracks from all five of Daryl’s solo albums, as well as six never-released performances from his Live from Daryl’s House series.

