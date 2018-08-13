WATCH: Data Recorder Recovered From Seattle Plane Crash

The flight data recorder and parts of the cockpit voice recorder have been recovered by the FBI from the wreckage of a plane that crashed near Seattle…and terrorism has been ruled out.

29-year-old Richard Russell took off in the empty Horizon Air plane from SeaTac Airport on Friday, performing stunts in the air before crashing on a small island in the Puget Sound.

Right before the crash he told the tower, “I am going to do a coulple of barrel rolls and call it a day.”

Along with the recorders, investigators also found human remains among the wreckage of the stolen plane.

Hear audio conversation leading up to Seattle plane crash https://t.co/OY1aAz5sIr pic.twitter.com/uCmcQat0Qv — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) August 11, 2018

The FBI says the NTSB is now processing the recorders.

