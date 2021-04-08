Watch David Gilmour play Fleetwood Mac classic “Albatross” at 2020 Peter Green tribute concert

Credit: Ross Halfin

Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour is featured in a new preview from the upcoming film and album documenting the star-studded London tribute concert that Mick Fleetwood organized last year celebrating Fleetwood Mac‘s early years and the group’s original leader, Peter Green.

A video of Gilmour playing a version of the atmospheric 1968 Fleetwood Mac instrumental “Albatross” on a lap-steel guitar has premiered on YouTube, while the audio is available now digitally.

David was accompanied by the show’s house band, which included Fleetwood and Zak Starkey on drums, ex-Fleetwood Mac member Rick Vito on guitar, and others.

“Albatross,” which was written by Green, is the only Fleetwood Mac song to reach #1 on the U.K. singles chart.

The concert film, titled Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, will premiere April 24 via video on demand at nugs.tv. Audio, home video and digital editions will be released on April 30.

Other performers at the show included Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher and U.K. blues great John Mayall. A number of other current and former Fleetwood Mac members also performed, including Christine McVie, Crowded House‘s Neil Finn, and founding guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

Green didn’t attend the event and, sadly, passed away in July 2020 at age 73.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends will be released in multiple formats, including a box set featuring the concert on Blu-ray, two CDs and four vinyl LPs, and a 44-page hardbound book offering sleeve notes, photos and more.

Visit MickFleetwoodandFriends.com for more details.

