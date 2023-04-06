Watch Depeche Mode’s orchestra-accompanied performance on BBC Radio 2

ABC/Randy Holmes

Depeche Mode added some strings to their synths during a recent performance on BBC Radio 2.

For the set, the “Personal Jesus” outfit was accompanied by BBC Concert Orchestra for renditions of the new single “Ghosts Again” and 1993’s “Walking in My Shoes,” as well as a cover of Gordon Lightfoot‘s “Sundown.”

You can watch the “Ghosts Again” and “Waking in My Shoes” performances streaming now via BBC Music’s YouTube channel.

“Ghosts Again” appears on Depeche Mode’s new album Memento Mori, which dropped in March. The record marks Depeche Mode’s first since the 2022 death of member Andy Fletcher.

Depeche Mode is currently on a North American tour in support of ﻿Memento Mori﻿, which continues Friday in Toronto.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.