Watch Don McLean perform, discuss "American Pie" on new episode of AXS TV's 'The Song' premiering tonight

Don McLean shares the story behind writing his signature song “American Pie” and some of his other memorable tunes on a new episode of the AXS TV series The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms, which airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT.

On the show, McLean recalls that when he sat down to write “American Pie” and capture his work on a tape recorder, the tune flowed out of him like a “genie out of a bottle.” The 74-year-old singer/songwriter also performs “American Pie” on the program.

Reflecting on his long and successful career, Don notes, “I have been really blessed to have written songs that turned into hit records and propelled my career throughout the years as well as have other artists like Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, Weird ‘Al’ Yankovic, and countless others record them. A good song will last a lifetime!”

TGL Farms, where the series is filmed, is located in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

As previously reported, McLean is planning to mark the 50th anniversary of “American Pie” next year with multiple projects, including a documentary titled The Day the Music Died: The Story Behind Don McLean’s American Pie. The film is expected to be released in late 2021.

In other news, McLean recently discussed the creation of “American Pie” in an interview with the Australian news program Studio 10 that’s been posted on the show’s YouTube channel.

