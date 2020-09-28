Watch Don McLean play livestream show later today

Credit: Jeremy Westby

Don McLean will take part in a special livestream performance today that you can watch at The 615 Hideaway‘s YouTube channel and Facebook page starting at 5 p.m. ET.

The hour-long show, which also will air on the RFD-TV channel, will feature McLean playing many of his biggest hits and best-loved songs, including “And I Love You So,” “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” and, of course, “American Pie.”

“A few weeks ago I was able to get out of the house for the first time since the pandemic and appear on a few television programs and I was glad I remembered the words to my songs,” jokes McLean.

He adds, “I think that time out of the house inspired me to do it again, so I am excited to be doing this live stream show with some of my band members. I hope people are going to enjoy watching it as much as I am going to be enjoying playing again.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.