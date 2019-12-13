Watch Earth Wind & Fire, Linda Ronstadt receive the Kennedy Center Honors this Sunday

L-R: Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, and Philip Bailey from Earth, Wind, and Fire, and Linda Ronstadt; John P.Filo/CBS

This Sunday night on CBS, you can watch Earth, Wind & Fire and Linda Ronstadt receive the Kennedy Center Honors, in a TV special that was recorded December 8 in Washington, D.C.

Among the highlights of the special: American Idol alumna Carrie Underwood performs "Blue Bayou" and "When Will I Be Loved" in tribute to Ronstadt, and country star Trisha Yearwood sings "You're No Good" and duets with Aaron Neville on a new rendition of his hit collaboration with Ronstadt, "Don't Know Much." Don Henley and Emmylou Harris were also on hand to pay tribute to Ronstadt, who's lost her ability to sing.

Meanwhile, The Jonas Brothers perform Earth, Wind & Fire's classic "Boogie Wonderland," while John Legend sings "You Can't Hide Love." Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo sings a medley of "Fantasy" and "Reasons," while Ne-Yo sings a medley of "Shining Star" and "Sing a Song."

The evening ends with an all-star rendition of EWF's "September."

Others honored during the program include Sally Field, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, and the TV show Sesame Street. Hosted by LL Cool J, the show airs Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

