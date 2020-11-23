Watch Earth, Wind & Fire party with Meghan Trainor in new video for "Holidays"

Credit: Jabari Jacobs

Earth, Wind & Fire join pop singer Meghan Trainor on her new Christmas single, “Holidays.”

The track features the group’s signature and classic funky sound, paired with Trainor’s inviting vocals, as they perform the song surrounded by festive decorations and dancers for the ultimate holiday celebration.

“Holidays” is featured on Trainor’s new holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas.

In press release, Meghan said it feels like the “best [early] Christmas present ever” to officially have a collaboration with one of her “family’s all-time-favorite” groups.

“I’m a Christmas baby, it’s always been a dream of mine to release a Christmas album and to do it with my family makes it that much better,” says Meghan. The singer’s father, cousins and brothers all contributed to the album.

“Songs featuring my family are like permanent memories that I get to replay all the time,” she adds.

Continuing in the holiday spirit, Earth, Wind & Fire and Trainor are among the artists who’ll be bringing the Christmas cheer to the all-genre, all-star lineup of this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which airs December 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Rachel George

