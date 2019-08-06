Watch Elton John chooses rock and roll over classical music in "Rocketman" deleted scene

Paramount Pictures

The Elton John biopic Rocketman gets its digital release today, complete with a bunch of extended and deleted scenes.

One of the deleted scenes, released on YouTube, features Taron Egerton’s Elton – back when he was still Reggie Dwight – choosing rock and roll over classical music.

In the clip, he tells his music teacher that he’s decided to go on tour with his band instead of playing in his music school’s recital.

“You’re throwing away all your hard work to dedicate your time to playing rock and roll in dirty pubs,” his teacher argues.

“Well, I don’t just wanna play dead people’s music,” Elton responds.

She warns him that if he fails, he’s giving up his spot at the school for good. But at that point, Elton has made up his mind. We'd say things worked out pretty well for him.

Rocketman hits DVD and Blu-Ray on August 27.

