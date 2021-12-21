Watch Elton John conduct “the ultimate zoom call” with his Lockdown Sessions collaborators

Rocket Entertainment Group/AKQA

Yes, we’re all completely sick of Zoom calls, but maybe we wouldn’t mind them so much if we were Zooming with Elton John.

To collectively thank all the artists who participated in his super-duper collaboration album The Lockdown Sessions, Elton hosted “the ultimate Zoom call” with all of them, including Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Blur‘s Damon Albarn, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, rappers Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj and Young Thug, and many more.

The four-and-a-half minute call is basically a love fest where all the artists talk about how honored and happy they were to record songs with Elton for The Lockdown Sessions, while Elton raves about how much he enjoyed working with all of them.

At one point, Wonder says, “If there’s anything that’s gonna make a difference in the world with love, [it’s] music. And we do it from our hearts, we do it from our experiences, and we share those emotions with you, the people.”

Elton then tells Wonder that their duet is “one of my favorite things ever.”

After the call ends, we see Elton sitting alone in his house when none other than Ed Sheeran, wearing a Santa hat, runs into the room. “Did I miss it?” Ed asks.

Elton, pretending to be ticked off, says, “It’s supposed to be on Zoom, and now you’re here. Well, now you’re here — I suppose I could squeeze you in.”

Ed then snuggles up to Elton and embraces him, and the two both wish fans a Merry Christmas.

Elton and Ed are aiming to have the U.K.’s Christmas number one with “Sausage Rolls for Everyone,” a comical reworking of their song “Merry Christmas” featuring the British duo LadBaby. The charity song raises money for British food banks.

