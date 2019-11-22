Watch Elton John discuss his new autobiography Monday on Facebook Watch

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesEarlier this week in London, Elton John sat down with his pal, British comedian and Little Britain star David Walliams, for an in-depth discussion about his new autobiography in front of a live audience. If you weren't able to travel across the pond to see it in person, you can watch it online on Monday.

The conversation, which was filmed at the Eventim Apollo in London, will stream on Facebook Watch Monday at 2 p.m. ET. A lengthy trailer for the event shows Elton telling Walliams about his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin, his outrageous costumes, his memories of Freddie Mercury and how his friendship with young AIDS patient Ryan White, who died in 1990, inspired him to get sober and throw himself into charity work.

When Walliams asks Elton if the rumor that he wrote "Your Song" in just 15 minutes is true, Elton allows that it "might have been a bit longer than that."

In fact, Elton makes that claim in his book, Me. He writes, "Bernie got the lyrics to 'Your Song' over breakfast one morning, handed them to me and I wrote them in fifteen minutes flat."

In the trailer, Elton continues, "When I read the lyrics to 'Your Song,' I thought, 'Oh my God, this is an 18-year-old boy that's written this song. That's really strange with Bernie's lyrics -- as I got older and I sing the songs more, songs like 'Tiny Dancer' and 'Daniel' and 'Border Song' -- the lyrics for me get better and I grow into them more...They don't get old and dated."

