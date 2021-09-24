Watch Elton John, Stevie Wonder & more perform around the world Saturday during Global Citizen Live event

Courtesy of Global Citizen

Global Citizen Live, the 24-hour concert event spanning six continents and featuring performances by more than 50 artists, takes places Saturday, September 25.

Among the veteran pop and rock artists who will perform at the various shows are Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Green Day.

Performances will take place in New York City; Los Angeles; London; Paris; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sydney, Australia; and Lagos, Nigeria.

Elton will be performing in Paris, Wonder and Green Day in LA, Lauper in New York, and Duran Duran and Rodgers & Chic in London.

Global Citizen Live isn’t designed to raise money, but rather it’s supposed to inspire people to demand government action on issues like poverty, climate change and vaccine equity.

“We don’t want your money. This is not a telethon. We want you to take action because your voice is more powerful than your wallet,” Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans tells ABC Audio. “If everyone works together and we all call on the U.S. government to step up in unison, then the government will step up.”

Evans continues, “We need not just the U.S. government to step up: We need the entire G20 to step up. Because issues like climate change or global hunger or vaccine equity, these can’t be solved by any one nation.”

Commenting on the event’s star-studded lineup, Evans says, “[T]hey are utterly breathtaking artists. And I think the fact that they’re all uniting for this once-in-a-generation moment this Saturday is amazing. We just want to encourage everyone across America to tune in…and be part of this.”

You can watch on ABC News Live, Apple TV, Twitter, all the Global Citizen channels and more.

Here’s a partial list of who’ll be appearing where:

NEW YORK

Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Cyndi Lauper, Burna Boy, Jon Batiste, Lang Lang.

PARIS

Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Charlie Puth, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Måneskin.

LONDON, U.K.

Nile Rodgers & Chic, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Rag’n’Bone Man.

LOS ANGELES

Stevie Wonder, Green Day, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, Migos, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer.

AROUND THE WORLD

Fugees, BTS, Lorde, Metallica, Usher, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, Ricky Martin.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.