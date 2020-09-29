Watch Eric Clapton in video for Pedrito Martinez's new duet version of "My Father's Eyes"

Credit: Paul Seigel

Eric Clapton is featured in a new lyric video for the recently released updated version of his 1998 song “My Father’s Eyes” that he recorded with acclaimed Cuban-born Latin-jazz percussion player and singer Pedrito Martinez.

Clapton contributed vocals and guitar to the track, which is available now as a digital single and via streaming services.

The video, which has been posted on YouTube, features footage of Eric and Pedrito working on the track in a London studio, as well as close-up clips of various men’s faces, footage of some of the other singers and musicians who contributed to the track, and film of Clapton performing live with Martinez.

Clapton also played guitar on two additional tracks on Martinez’s upcoming album, Acertijos — which is Spanish for “riddles” — due out early next year. One of those songs, “Yo Si Quiero,” also was released as an advance digital single, back in June.

Clapton’s original studio version of “My Father’s Eyes” appeared on his 1998 album Pilgrim, and was released as a single that peaked at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

