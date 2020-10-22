Watch Eric Clapton perform Cream classic "Badge" at the 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival

© 2020 Crossroads Concerts LLC

A video of Eric Clapton and his backing band performing his classic Cream song “Badge” at the 2019 edition of Crossroads Guitar Festival, which was held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, has debuted at Rhino’s official YouTube channel.

“Badge” was co-written by Clapton and his friend George Harrison, and originally appeared on Cream’s final studio album, 1969’s Goodbye.

The clip will be featured on the video portion of the Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 release, which is due out on November 20.

As previously reported, the collection, which can be pre-ordered now, and will be available in multiple audio and video formats, including on three CDs, six vinyl LPs, two DVDs, two Blu-ray discs and digitally. It features nearly four hours’ worth of music.

The 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival was held on September 20 and 21 of last year, featured performances by Clapton, Peter Frampton, Jeff Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jimmie Vaughan, Los Lobos, Buddy Guy, John Mayer, Robert Cray, Gary Clark Jr., Vince Gill and many others. Bill Murray served as the emcee.

The festival raises money for the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, the drug-dependency treatment facility that Clapton co-founded in 1998. Last year’s event also featured the launch of Turn Up for Recovery, a global movement founded by Clapton’s wife, Melia, that seeks to raise awareness about abstinence-based recovery and helps fund treatment for those who need it at the Crossroads Centre.

Meanwhile, a PBS special featuring highlights from 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival is scheduled to premiere on November 28; check your local listings.

By Matt Friedlander

