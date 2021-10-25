Watch Eric Clapton performing “Black Magic Woman” from his upcoming release ‘The Lady in the Balcony’

Credit: Dave Tree

Eric Clapton has premiered a new preview clip from his upcoming performance video The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions that captures him playing an acoustic version of the 1968 Fleetwood Mac classic, “Black Magic Woman.”

As previously reported, The Lady in the Balcony, which will be released on November 12 on video and audio formats, features an intimate performance by Clapton and members of his touring band in February 2021 year at the Cowdray House country mansion in West Sussex, U.K.

The show was recorded without an audience, with exception of Eric’s wife, Melia, who watched the performance from a balcony — hence the release’s title.

For his version of “Black Magic Woman,” Clapton is featured on acoustic 12-string guitar, joined by Chris Stainton on keyboards, Nathan East on standup bass and Steve Gadd on drums.

As he begins the tune, Eric declares, “This one’s for Peter,” referring to founding Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Peter Green, who wrote the song and who passed away in July 2020 at age 73. Of course, Santana recorded the most famous version of “Black Magic Woman,” scoring a 1970 hit with the song.

The show also featured Eric performing some of his best-known original songs, several blues classics and another Green-penned Fleetwood Mac tune, “Man of the World.”

The Lady in the Balcony, which you can pre-order now, will be available as a DVD/CD or Blu-ray/CD set, a 4K UHD/Blu-ray package, a two-LP colored-vinyl set, as digital video and audio versions, and as a Deluxe Edition featuring the DVD, Blu-ray and CD housed in a 40-page hardback photo book. In addition, a standalone CD version will be sold exclusively at Target.

Here’s the full The Lady in the Balcony track list:

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”

“Golden Ring”

“Black Magic Woman”

“Man of the World”

“Kerry”

“After Midnight”

“Bell Bottom Blues”

“Key to the Highway”

“River of Tears”

“Rock Me Baby”

“Believe in Life”

“Going Down Slow”

“Layla”

“Tears in Heaven”

“Long Distance Call”

“Bad Boy”

“Got My Mojo Working”

