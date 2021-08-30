Watch first trailer for director Todd Haynes’ upcoming Velvet Underground documentary

Courtesy of Apple TV+

The first trailer has been released for acclaimed indie-film director Todd Haynes‘ upcoming documentary about The Velvet Underground, the influential New York City-based band fronted by Lou Reed during the late 1960s and early ’70s.

The movie, simply titled The Velvet Underground, will premiere in theaters and on the Apple TV+ network on October 15.

The documentary features new interviews with surviving Velvet Underground members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, as well as with other people associated with the band and with late artist Andy Warhol, who managed and helped promote the group during its early years.

The film also includes previously unseen Velvet Underground performance footage, as well as clips of rare recordings and Warhol films.

The trailer features brief snippets of the Welsh-born Cale sharing his recollections of how filthy New York City seemed when he first arrived there, and discussing the band’s sonic explorations, and Tucker commenting about how the group began gaining a following but couldn’t get radio airplay.

The Velvet Underground, classic lineup of which featured Reed on lead vocals and guitar, Cale on bassist and viola, Tucker on drums and the late Sterling Morrison on lead guitar, came to fame as the house band at Warhol’s psychedelic multimedia show The Exploding Plastic Inevitable. The group’s songs explored dark themes such as drugs, kinky sex and domestic violence in the midst of the “Flower Power” era. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Meanwhile, a companion soundtrack album also is due out on October 15. The collection, which will be available as a two-CD set and in digital formats, will feature a mix of classic Velvet Underground tunes and rare recordings.

Here’s the track list:

Disc 1

“Venus in Furs” — The Velvet Underground

“The Wind” — The Diablos featuring Nolan Strong

“17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is a Mirror” — The Theatre of Eternal Music

“Heroin” (Mono) — The Velvet Underground

“Road Runner” (Live) — Bo Diddley

“The Ostrich” — The Primitives

“I’m Waiting for the Man” — — The Velvet Underground & Nico

“Chelsea Girls” — Nico

“Sunday Morning” — The Velvet Underground & Nico

Disc 2

“Sister Ray” (Live) — The Velvet Underground

“Pale Blue Eyes” — The Velvet Underground

“Foggy Notion” — The Velvet Underground

“After Hours” (Live) — The Velvet Underground

“Sweet Jane” — The Velvet Underground

“Ocean” — The Velvet Underground

“All Tomorrow’s Parties” — The Velvet Underground & Nico

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.