Watch Foreigner members' new video encouraging fans to vote in next week's election

Adam Scheirman/Courtesy of Foreigner

With Election Day taking placed this coming Tuesday, Foreigner has joined the ranks of music artists that are encouraging people to exercise their right to vote.

Hoping to inspire first-time voters to head to the polls, three mask-wearing members of the band’s current lineup — singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson and guitarist Bruce Watson — shot a video recently showing them performing an acoustic version of the group’s 1978 hit “Feels Like the First Time” at various ballot boxes around Los Angeles.

The clip, which was created as part of a partnership between Foreigner and the non-partisan voter-registration organization HeadCount and its “Make Your Vote Count” campaign, has been posted on Foreigner’s social media sites and its official YouTube channel.

The social media posts are accompanied by a note that reads, “Are you a first-time voter? Are you voting early or mailing in your ballot? Head over to Headcount.org/makeyourvotecount to learn about your state’s requirements so you can make your vote count!”

By Matt Friedlander

