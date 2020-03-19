Watch Gal Gadot Sing ‘Imagine’ With Help From Sia, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, and More

Wonder Woman 1984 star, Gal Gadot gave fans a mini-concert on Wednesday (March 18). Gadot said the last few days in quarantine has her feeling “philosophical” and after being inspired by a man in Italy playing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” the actress and her castmates decided to do the same. Gadot was joined by her Wonder Woman co-stars, Pedro Pascal and current Wonder Woman star, Kristen Wiig. Joining in was former Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, comedian Sara Silverman, Sia and Jimmy Fallon. Gadot started singing the first line of the song with each star singing a lyric, other stars joining in with the sing-along included Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, and Maya Rudolph. Music always brings people together, what song is getting you through this difficult time?