Watch Gloria Estefan turn "Get On Your Feet" to "Put On Your Mask"

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteGloria Estefan was asked by a doctor friend to help spread the word about the need for people to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19, and she responded in the best possible way.

Gloria's revamped her 1989 hit "Get On Your Feet" into "Put On Your Mask," and created a fun video showing how you can turn various household items into face coverings, rather than taking valuable PPEs away from health care workers.

"Put on your mask/When you go out in public/Put on your mask/help save the world from COVID," Gloria sings.

In a video message following the video, Gloria notes, "I pray every day for everybody that is going through this, whose families have been infected, people who have lost loved ones...everyone who's out there risking our lives for all of us. Thank you one and all."

Not long ago, Gloria and her husband, Emilio Estefan, announced they were partnering with CVS to help find new jobs for the workers at their hotels and restaurants who had to be laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

