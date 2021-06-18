Watch Graham Nash’s new “Dirty Little Secret” short film, depicting 1921 Tulsa massacre

Credit: Amy Grantham

The recently announced new animated short film set to Graham Nash‘s 2002 tune “Dirty Little Secret,” a song about the 1921 Tulsa race riots and massacre, officially premiered this past week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Now you can watch it at RollingStone.com and on YouTube.

The four-minute clip uses animated sketches to bring to life the horrific incident, during which possibly hundreds of Black residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were killed when a mob of White residents attacked and burned the city’s thriving Greenwood District — known then as “the Black Wall Street” — following the arrest of a young local Black man for allegedly assaulting a teenage White woman.

The “Dirty Little Secret” video also features scenes depicting recent Black Lives Matter protests, and ends by listing a series of names of Black people who were killed violently.

The flick was directed by New York-based filmmaker and animator Jeff Scher, who also worked on a 2018 animated video for the classic Graham-penned Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song “Teach Your Children.”

Nash reached out to Scher to create the “Dirty Little Secret” video last year after former President Donald Trump scheduled a campaign rally in Tulsa on June 19, coinciding with the “Juneteenth” holiday celebrating the emancipation of African American slaves. The film was prepared to debut in conjunction with 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre.

The film also is scheduled to be screened at the 2021 Tulsa Juneteenth Festival, which began Thursday and runs through this Sunday, June 20, as well as a number of upcoming film festivals.

“Dirty Little Secret” originally appeared on Nash’s 2002 studio album Songs for Survivors, and was co-written by Graham and acclaimed session drummer Russ Kunkel.

