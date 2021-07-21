Watch Green Day debut “Pollyanna” during surprise Oklahoma concert

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Green Day played their first full, in-person concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began Tuesday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The sold-out show, which required all attendees to be fully vaccinated, featured the live debut of the punk trio’s latest song, “Pollyanna,” which was released in May. Fan-recorded footage of the performance was posted to social media.

Other songs played during the set include “Longview,” “Welcome to Paradise,” “Brain Stew” and “Holiday,” as well as a cover of KISS‘ “Rock and Roll All Nite,” according to Setlist.fm.

Green Day played the Tulsa concert as a warm-up gig for their Hella Mega tour alongside Weezer and Fall Out Boy, which launches July 24 in Dallas.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.