Watch “Have a Cigar,” first video from all-star Pink Floyd tribute album ‘Still Wish You Were Here’

Cleopatra Records

The first single and video from the all-star Pink Floyd covers album Still Wish You Were Here has been released: a version of “Have a Cigar,” sung by Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie.

In the video, actor Noel Jason Scott, who bears more than a passing resemblance to Harvey Weinstein, lip-syncs along to LaBrie’s voice, playing the role of the evil record executive who lures an innocent young rocker into signing his life away. That means he gets to lip-sync the classic line, “Oh, by the way, which one’s Pink?”

As previously reported, Still Wish You Were Here is a reimagining of Floyd’s classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here, featuring artists including Todd Rundgren, Zombies keyboardist Rod Argent, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman and former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. The album is out today.

In addition to LaBrie, the version of “Have a Cigar” was recorded with Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, former The Moody Blues keyboardist Patrick Moraz, and former The Damned and Public Image Ltd. members Rat Scabies and Jah Wobble, respectively.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.