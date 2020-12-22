Watch hundreds of Neil Diamond fans perform "Sweet Caroline" in new global sing-along video

Capitol/UMe

Last month, Neil Diamond fans from around the world were asked to contribute to a special online sing-along of Neil’s signature song “Sweet Caroline” by uploading videos of themselves belting out the tune.

Now, a new “Sweet Caroline” music video has premiered at Diamond’s official YouTube channel that features hundreds of fan submissions edited together to create a moving and uplifting global sing-along performance.

At the beginning of the video, a message appears that reads, “2020 has been a tough year for everyone, so we wanted to bring people together the best way we knew how: Through music. To inspire people to come together, we challenged fans all around the world to sing along to ‘Sweet Caroline.'”

The clip features people of all ages singing snippets the famous tune either alone or with friends, associates and family members, in various settings. Some people contributed videos of them playing musical instruments including guitar, piano, drums and trumpet. The video also includes footage of crowds at Boston’s Fenway Park — apparently dating from before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — yelling the classic “So good! So good!” refrain.

The sing-along was launched in conjunction with the release of Neil’s latest album, Neil Diamond with the London Symphony Orchestra — Classic Diamonds, 14-track collection featuring updated versions of many of the lauded singer/songwriter’s best-loved tunes, augmented with orchestral accompaniment. The album

features new vocal performances recorded by Diamond at his studio in Los Angeles, while the orchestral parts were recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London.

By Matt Friedlander

