Watch incendiary video for “She’s Fire,” Santana’s new collaboration with Diane Warren, G-Eazy

Courtesy of Di-Namic Records/BMG

An official music video has debuted for “She’s Fire,” Carlos Santana‘s new collaboration with acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren and hit-making rapper G-Eazy.

In the clip, G-Eazy meets an alluring women in a bar and she proceeds to do a sexy dance for him that sets the rapper and the entire watering hole on fire.

Carlos also appears in separate scenes, playing his guitar on a tropical beach. As he delivers an incendiary solo, Santana to is engulfed in flames. In addition, Warren makes a cameo in the clip as one of the bar’s patrons. You can watch the video at Santana’s official YouTube channel.

“She’s Fire” is featured on Warren’s debut album, The Cave Sessions Vol. 1, which was released in August. The track also will appear on Santana’s forthcoming studio effort, Blessings and Miracles, which is due out on October 15. The latter album also includes Carlos’ recently released new collaborative single with Matchbox Twenty‘s Rob Thomas, “Move.”

You can pre-order Blessings and Miracles now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.