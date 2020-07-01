Watch Joe Walsh jam with Roy Orbison's three-year-old grandson

Courtesy of the Orbison Family

A few months ago, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh took part in an impromptu jam session with the late Roy Orbison‘s four-year-old grandson, Roy Orbison III. The two performed Walsh’s classic song “Rocky Mountain Way,” and now you can check out a YouTube video of the adorable performance.

The rockin’ toddler, who was just three at the time, joined Joe on vocals while strumming a cigar-box guitar.

The jam took place at the home of Roy III’s dad, Roy Orbison Jr., and also featured Joe’s wife Marjorie, Roy Jr.’s wife Asa, and Roy III’s younger brother, Bo, as well as Roy Jr.’s brother Alex on drums. At the end of the video, Roy III tells Joe, “I want to do that again.”

Walsh happens to be Roy III’s godfather and also is, according to Roy Jr., “his guitar hero.”

“He watches Joe on YouTube every day and would rather watch Joe talk about guitars than a regular cartoon,” Roy Jr. explains.

The jam session wasn’t the first time Roy III got to display his musical talents. In 2017, when he was just 10 months old, Roy was featured playing tambourine and strumming a pre-tuned guitar on a reworked version of his grandfather’s classic song “Oh, Pretty Woman.” That song was released on the album A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

