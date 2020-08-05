Watch John Fogerty and his musical family performing his 1997 swamp-rock gem "Blueboy"

Credit: Bob Fogerty

John Fogerty has debuted yet another new video in the series of performance clips he’s been posting on his official YouTube channel during the COVID-19 pandemic featuring him playing various songs from his back catalog with three of his kids.

The latest video features the founding Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman, his sons Shane and Tyler and his daughter Kelsy — known collectively as Fogerty’s Factory — delivering a live rendition of his 1997 swamp-rock gem “Blueboy.” The new clip was shot with Fogerty and his kids set up in John’s home recording facility, Lost Canyon Studio.

The video is the second in a row from Fogerty’s Factory showcasing a song from John’s Grammy-winning 1997 solo album, Blue Moon Swamp, following a performance clip of “Hot Rod Heart.” The “Blueboy” features John on lead vocals and guitar, Shane on rhythm guitar, Tyler on bass and Kelsy keeping the beat on a snare drum.

At the very end of the clip, a segment of John’s original music video for “Blueboy” is played featuring a five-year-old Shane holding his ears and yelling out to his father, “Hey! You are hurting my ears, Daddy!”

Meanwhile, a note accompanying the YouTube video reports, “Fogerty’s Factory will be taking a hiatus for a while as one of the band members, Kelsy is off to college! We plan to bring all our fans more in the future. Stay tuned for the announcement and special plans for Fogerty’s Factory in the coming month.”

By Matt Friedlander

