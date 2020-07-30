Watch John Fogerty and his musical family play his rocking 1997 tune "Hot Rod Heart"

Credit: Bob Fogerty

There’s another installment in the series of performance videos John Fogerty has been posting on his official YouTube channel featuring the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman playing songs from his back catalog with three of his kids.

The latest clip features John rocking out with sons Shane and Tyler, and daughter Kelsy — known collectively as Fogerty’s Factory — on a live version of his 1997 solo gem “Hot Rod Heart.” While most of the previous videos have featured Fogerty and his family members playing in various locations in and around his Southern California residence, the new clip appears to have been shot on a deserted road.

The video begins with the view of a Dodge Charger with a Virginia license plate that reads “CCR 69” screeching its tires as it speeds away from the camera. We then see Fogerty and his children set up in the middle of a roadway with a vintage convertible and three sports cars parked behind them.

After the performance, we see Fogerty in the driver’s seat of the convertible and Shane, Tyler and Kelsy also sitting in the car, along with one of the family dogs. The clip ends with the four vehicles driving away down the road.

“Hot Rod Heart” was featured on Fogerty’s Blue Moon Swamp album, which won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 1998.

By Matt Friedlander

