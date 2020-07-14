Watch John Fogerty and his musical family play the CCR deep cut "Tombstone Shadow"

Credit: Bob Fogerty

Since early April, John Fogerty has been posting a series of performance videos on his official YouTube channel featuring him playing songs with three of his kids while sheltering at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most of the clips have featured Fogerty’s Factory — as they’ve christened themselves — playing well-known songs by John’s old band Creedence Clearwater Revival, the latest video finds the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his progeny performing the CCR deep cut “Tombstone Shadow,” from the band’s 1969 album Green River.

The video series has featured John, sons Shane and Tyler, and daughter Kelsy playing in various locations in and around Fogerty’s Los Angeles-area residence, and for the new clip, they are set up in the doorway of their garage as the family pooch serves as the audience.

The “Tombstone Shadow” video features John on vocals, lead guitar and harmonica, Tyler on guitar, Shane on bass and Kelsy on snare drum.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.