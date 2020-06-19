Watch John Fogerty perform Bill Withers' "Lean On Me" with his kids, deliver a human rights message

Credit: Julie Fogerty

John Fogerty has teamed up again with three of his children — sons Tyler and Shane, and daughter Kelsy — for the latest in a series of performance videos, this one featuring a rendition of the classic Bill Withers song “Lean On Me.”

The performance clip is a tribute to Father’s Day, taking place this Sunday, June 21, and also features the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman introducing the song by expressing his support for the protests that have been taking place in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“We are living in a remarkable time. Protesters all across America and around the world are standing up against the evil that is racism,” the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says. “I’m so proud of the young people of this generation for reminding us all who we are. Now some people will say, ‘Ah, John, I wish you wouldn’t get political’…But this isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights. It’s about empathy. It’s about compassion.”

The video, which you can watch at Fogerty’s official YouTube channel, is the latest installment of John’s “Fogerty’s Factory” clips he’s been doing with his kids at his Southern California home while sheltering in place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Accompanying the “Lean On Me” a links to three organizations that support social justice causes — Know Your Rights Camp, Equal Justice Initiative and Black Visions Collective.

The “Lean On Me” clip apparently was shot in the backyard of Fogerty’s property as the sun was setting.

