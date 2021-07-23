Watch Jon Anderson and Paul Green Rock Academy students perform Yes’ “Heart of the Sunrise” virtually

Credit: Deborah Anderson

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson recently announced plans for a brief U.S. summer tour that will feature accompaniment from the students of the Paul Green Rock Academy, and now the singer and the young musicians have teamed up virtually for a video performance of his old band’s 1971 song “Heart of the Sunrise.”

The clip, which you can watch at the Paul Green Rock Academy’s official YouTube channel, features Anderson and over 20 young musicians and singers all performing their parts of the epic, multiple-section prog-rock tune separately.

“Heart of the Sunrise,” which was co-written by Anderson with founding Yes bassist Chris Squire and drummer Bill Bruford, was the last track on the band’s classic 1971 album Fragile.

As previously reported, Anderson’s tour with the Paul Green Rock Academy currently features 11 dates, and is plotted out from a July 30 concert in Patchogue, New York, through an August 28 show in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

The concerts will feature Yes classics and deep cuts, songs from Anderson’s solo catalog, mash-ups and more, with lush arrangements including choral vocals, horns and other musical elements.

Anderson says of performing with the young musicians, “It’s a celebration of music, youth, and the fun of life, and the enjoyment of everything that makes the world go round, which is MUSIC!”

Check out the full list of shows at PaulGreenRock.com.

