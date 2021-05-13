Watch Jon Bon Jovi cover Harry Styles hit “Watermelon Sugar”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo

It’s a great compliment when one artist covers another artist’s song, so pop star Harry Styles must be feeling pretty good about the fact that his song has been covered — not by just any artist — but by a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Footage of Jon Bon Jovi covering Styles’ number-one hit “Watermelon Sugar” during a May 7 benefit performance is now making the rounds on social media, reports Billboard.

According to the James Lane Post, Jon donated his performance at Clubhouse in East Hampton, NY, which then gifted $50,000 to Meals on Wheels and Project Most. The venue also invited 30 frontline workers to enjoy the concert.

Jon’s appearance was a 90-minute performance that included a Q&A session, classic Bon Jovi songs, unreleased tunes and covers.

On Tuesday, “Watermelon Sugar” was named British Single of the Year at the BRIT Awards.

As previously reported, Jon was recently announced as part of the lineup for the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert, which is scheduled for June 3 at the Beacon Theatre in New York. It’ll be streamed live via the Fans.live platform.

The concert raises money for the God’s Love We Deliver charity, which provides nutritious meals to seriously ill people in the New York City area. This year’s event also will salute local frontline workers.

JBJ covering Watermelon Sugar! I vote this needs to be covered more! Of course, JBJ did an incredible job. pic.twitter.com/DF6PBumy13 — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) May 12, 2021

