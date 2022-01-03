Watch Journey’s NYE performance; drummer Deen Castronovo says he missed gig because of COVID diagnosis

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

In case you missed it, Journey has shared a video of their two-song performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest special on its social media pages.

The veteran rockers performed their classic hits “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin'” live in New York City’s Times Square on Friday night at about 11:30 p.m. ET shortly before the ball dropped to ring in 2022.

Fans may have noticed that Journey drummer Deen Castronovo wasn’t performing with the band that night, and Castronovo revealed that was because he’d tested positive for COVID-19 before the event.

“Well yes it’s true! Tested positive for ‘The thing,'” Deen wrote on his Twitter feed. “I feel fine. Asymptomatic but the show must go on.” Castronovo also noted that Journey drum tech Steve Toomey was filling in for him at the Times Square gig.

Deen, whose substance-abuse issues were a factor in him being fired from Journey in 2015, subsequently worked on his sobriety and rejoined the band’s lineup in July of 2021.

He added in his message, “Hey at least I feel great and it wasn’t cuz I was high on drugs and alcohol right!! Love you all and stay safe out there!!”

Castrovono also posted a follow-up message on Twitter over the weekend that reads, “HAPPY NEW YEARS!! Sending you all peace, health & happiness! Thank you for all the well wishes and support! God bless you all! CYA out on the road with [Journey] in 2022!”

Journey’s Freedom Tour 2022, with opening act Billy Idol, kicks off on February 22 in Pittsburgh.

No one better to sing us into a NEW YEAR than @JourneyOfficial!

We’re still partying LIVE on ABC! 🎉 #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/swClUWKidW — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2022

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.