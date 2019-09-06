Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ in ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Promo

Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show starts on Monday, September 9th and the new promo for the show is perfectly Kelly! The country star covers Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” while getting ready for work, and boy does Kelly have a lot of jobs! Clarkson is a construction worker, firefighter, businesswoman, mechanic and a policewoman within the minute and a half promo. Kevin Hart was to be the first guest on Kelly’s show, but since he is down with a serious back injury after being involved in a car wreck, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will step in for his pal. How well do you think Kelly Clarkson will do with her talk show? Who would you like to see as a guest on the show?