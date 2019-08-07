Watch Leona Lewis get married at Sting's house in Italy

iStock/aprottLast month, "Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis married her longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch in Italy. Now, Hello! magazine has details of the ceremony and reception, as well as a wedding video for us to watch.

Leona and Dennis got married at Sting's 16th century estate in Tuscany, which he shares with his wife Trudie Styler and their kids. One-hundred-and-eighty friends and family members watched as the two said their vows in the Buddhist chapel on the property.

"It was just the most beautiful day, full of love," Leona tells Hello! "It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears."

"It was so beautiful. The room already held so much good energy and having all that love in there was really powerful," she added.

The reception was held in Sting's own recording studio, which features high-vaulted beamed ceilings, open fireplaces and a grand piano, which was played during the event. The party raged on until 7 a.m. and featured a tattoo artist and a drag queen.

According to Hello!, Leona wore a full-length white gown by Israeli designer Mira Zwillinger, then changed into a blush pink embellished tulle gown for dinner, and then donned a crystal jumpsuit for the party.

Sting's villa is set on 865 acres, which includes lakes, woods, a five-acre kitchen garden, olive and orange trees and a vineyard, plus an outdoor pool, and a terrace with a giant chessboard. Leona tells Hello!, "We wanted to marry somewhere that felt like home and that’s how this place feels."

Leona first met Dennis, a past winner of Germany's So You Think You Can Dance?, in 2010 when he worked as a backup dancer on her tour. He proposed last year on their eighth anniversary.

