Watch Lindsey Buckingham sing for the first time since his 2019 heart surgery

Lindsey Buckingham took part in a recent Zoom interview and performance session that featured a four-song acoustic set, marking the first time he’s sung publicly since undergoing an emergency open-heart surgery in February 2019.

The Zoom event was part of tech company Nutanix’s “IT Unplugged” webinar series. The songs that Buckingham performed were Fleetwood Mac‘s “Never Going Back Again” and “Big Love,” his 1981 solo hit “Trouble,” and his 2006 tune “Shut Us Down.”

As previously reported, Buckingham suffered vocal cord damage during his heart operation. In the ensuing months, Lindsey’s wife reported via Twitter that he’d been going to see vocal specialist and that he was feeling great. Buckingham, who was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, had lined up a short solo tour in April and May of this year, but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During one of the Q&A segments, Lindsey discussed the challenges he’d faced in recent years.

“This [pandemic] has been like a couple of years previous in which things occurred that I did not see coming,” he noted. “One was my split from Fleetwood Mac. Another one was having a bypass operation, which I did not expect to happen. You could say that this makes it a trifecta of events that were completely off the charts.”

Buckingham also shared an update on his next solo studio album, which he originally had planned to put out this year and which he says will simply be titled Lindsey Buckingham.

“We’re waiting to see where this is all going,” he said, referring to the health crisis. “We don’t have a release date. I was meant to be out on the road now promoting it. It should be out in the spring sometime.”

By Matt Friedlander

