WATCH LIVE: Big Kavanaugh Procedural Vote Underway In Senate

A big procedural vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh is underway in the Senate.

Senators are voting whether to end debate and move to a final vote on the veteran federal judge. A confirmation vote could happen tomorrow or Sunday.

This follows a tumultuous couple of weeks, highlighted by sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. The veteran federal judge has strongly denied the accusations. Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley said the treatment of Kavanaugh has been “monstrous.” He accused Democrats and liberal supporters of running a “demolition derby.”

Grassley chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. California’s Dianne Feinstein [[ FINE-styne ]] challenged Kavanaugh’s temperament and demeanor. She also argued that the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh are serious and credible. Feinstein is the top Democrat on the judiciary panel.

