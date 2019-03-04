WATCH LIVE: Defense Calls First Witness in Nouman Raja Manslaughter Trial

It is week two of the manslaughter trial of former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja and the defense has called its first witness.

Raja is accused of gunning down church drummer Corey Jones after his SUV broke down off I-95 and PGA Boulevard in 2015.

Defense witness Dr. Philip Trompetter, police forensic psychologist, says memory impairment and perceptual distortions are common among officers in high-stress shooting situations. Former officer Nouman Raja on trial for #CoreyJones killing. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/iPh9fSFp09 — Chuck Weber (@ChuckWeber12) March 4, 2019

Raja’s defense attorneys are arguing in a Palm Beach County courtroom, that Raja was “standing his ground” when he shot Jones, who was armed during the event.

A prosecution witness told the jury that Jones’ gun still had the safety on when it was recovered at the scene and it had not been fired.